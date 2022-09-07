6 Ways Serena Williams Changed Tennis Fashion Forever

Serena Williams is know as the Greatest Of All Time for a reason. Not only has she won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, she paved the way for Black tennis players to make a name for themselves in a traditionally white, country club sport.

At 40-years-old, Williams announced her retirement from tennis in an essay published in the September 2022 issue of Vogue. She shared that she will be prioritizing her venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, as well as her growing fashion empire. “I'm ready for what's next,” she wrote. “This is it, the end of a story that started in Compton, California, with a little Black girl who just wanted to play tennis.”

It’s impossible to talk about her legacy without mentioning her influence on fashion. Five years into her professional tennis career, Williams attended the Art Institute Of Fort Lauderdale to study fashion design from 2000-2003. Years later, she launched her own brand, S by Serena, and started the Serena Williams Design Crew, a design apprenticeship program for designers of color.

On the court, she always made a fashion statement, and pushed the envelope when it came to traditional views on women’s tennis wear. Here are just six of the ways in which Serena Williams changed tennis style forever.

