5 Unicorn Makeup Looks Anyone Can Master for Halloween

It goes without saying that Halloween is the perfect time of year to let your creative juices run wild, especially when it comes to creating festive and magical makeup looks. Whether you want to tout something simple or take it up several notches, why not let your fantasies run wild with some unicorn-themed makeup? From glitter to pastels, shimmery cheekbones, and contoured features, unicorn makeup might just be your golden ticket to the best Halloween night ever. Ahead, we've compiled the best unicorn-themed makeup tutorials for you to get inspired by—you might even find yourself wanting to wear these looks on more than one occasion.
Magical Pastel Unicorn
Want to dress as a magical and majestic unicorn for Halloween? We've got you. This tutorial focuses on using soft pastel eyeshadow on the lids and glitter on the eyebrows. Yes, you read that right, you get to apply glitter to your brows!
After you've applied the pastel purple shadow shade, highlight around the eye with an iridescent shimmer shadow to brighten things up. This technique elevates eyes in seconds and really brings the look to life. Using the same tones on the cheeks, contour with purple eyeshadow and apply highlighter liberally all over the cheekbones to really give yourself that unicorn effect and glow. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Snap Shadows Mix and Match Eyeshadow Palette ($25) has all the hues you need to re-create this yourself. To take this look to the next level, glue white rhinestones (you can use eyelash glue for this) around your face and neck and add some more glitter for endless sparkle—a soft pink lip completes the look.
Unicorn Eyes Only
There's nothing wrong with making your eyes the focus. This unicorn-themed look packs a powerful punch and looks like it's really fun, too. After you applied and blended the blue and pink eyeshadows to the lids, apply a white-winged eyeliner first and use that as your base for creating the unicorn horn. This will help you by serving as a guide, so you can create a perfectly shaped horn. Outline the white eyeliner with silver liquid liner and then apply silver glitter on top for sparkle. Trace and draw the details for the shape of the horn with black liquid eyeliner—don't forget to glue on some false eyelashes. For the liquid eyeliner, be sure to use a product with a fine tip, like Tarte Sex Kitten Liquid Liner ($20), to ensure you get the shape as clean and pristine as you want it to be.
The Cutest Unicorn
Soft pink is the theme for this monochromatic unicorn makeup look and the added sparkle makes it that much better. If you want to get creative and add touches of blue or purple, you most certainly can. The eyes, cheeks, and nose are the focus for the pink tone (you can use pink eyeshadow or blush for this step), while silver glitter is used to create tiny unicorn tears, and miniature hearts are applied with white liquid eyeliner. The key is making sure the pink is really blended well. Buff your brush in a circular motion all over and add shadow as you go, building the pigment until you get the desired color. Urban Decay Naked Cherry Eyeshadow Palette ($49) has an array of pink shadows to choose from, should you be on the hunt.
Fairy-Tale Unicorn
If looking like a total fairy tale is more your thing, this tutorial will take you there with icy purple and blue shades and a ton of highlight—the more highlight, the better! Becca Cosmetics Shimmering Skin Perfector Pressed Highlighter ($38) is ideal to use due to the fact that the powder can continue to be layered for a beautiful, gleaming finish. Contour cheeks with bright purple eyeshadow and apply blue shadow liberally to the eyelids to create a nice color contrast. Adding gemstones to the cheekbones and a lot of glitter above the eyebrows brings an elevated, magical feel, and you'll be a picturesque fairy-tale unicorn in no time at all.
Glam Unicorn
Glam up your unicorn costume this Halloween and get inspired with this pretty makeup look that touts pink ombré eyebrows, powdery blue lids, and a defined pastel pink pout. The pink liquid liner adds a nice contrast with the blue and helps to define eyes, making them really stand out. You can apply the same eyeliner on the brows to create the ombré effect. Using a pink liquid liner, such as Diorshow On Stage Eyeliner in shade Matte Pink ($31), will really stand out.