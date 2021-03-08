5 Unicorn Makeup Looks Anyone Can Master for Halloween

01 of 05

Magical Pastel Unicorn

Want to dress as a magical and majestic unicorn for Halloween? We've got you. This tutorial focuses on using soft pastel eyeshadow on the lids and glitter on the eyebrows. Yes, you read that right, you get to apply glitter to your brows!

After you've applied the pastel purple shadow shade, highlight around the eye with an iridescent shimmer shadow to brighten things up. This technique elevates eyes in seconds and really brings the look to life. Using the same tones on the cheeks, contour with purple eyeshadow and apply highlighter liberally all over the cheekbones to really give yourself that unicorn effect and glow. Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Snap Shadows Mix and Match Eyeshadow Palette ($25) has all the hues you need to re-create this yourself. To take this look to the next level, glue white rhinestones (you can use eyelash glue for this) around your face and neck and add some more glitter for endless sparkle—a soft pink lip completes the look.