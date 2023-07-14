Sculptural Seashell Nails Are the Best Mermaidcore Manicure Trend Yet

The ocean is full of inspiration, and ever since Halle Bailey swam "Under the Sea" and captured America's heart as Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, it seems everywhere we turn, there are aquatic-inspired clothes, makeup, accessories, and, well, nails. These mermaid-core-inspired trends take all the most beautiful parts of the ocean and turn them into wearable art, and the most recent addition to this ever-growing collection is seashell-inspired nail art.



The Trend

By now, you have probably seen siren-core, mermaid jewelry, mermaid dresses, and glossy seashell-finish nails. But the latest spin on the trend is 3D nails that mimic the texture of a conch shell or the multi-colored hues of scallop shells.

The best part about this trend is that it lends itself to endless variation. There is no one way to make your nails resemble a seashell (as there are quite literally thousands of different types that you can base your interpretation on). Be it oyster shells or scallped-edges, this trend has room for all of them and more.

And if a full swath of shells on every finger seems like a lot of time to spend in the salon, rest assured that the shell trend makes for the perfect accent nail. You can have one nail be a conch shell, while the others can feature trends that go with shells, such as glazed donut, dewdrop, chrome, pearl-adorned, mini seashell adorned, or literally anything your heart desires that you think looks under-the-sea enough to pair with a 3D seashell.

How to Get 3D Seashell Nails

This trend doesn't exactly lend itself to a DIY. Not only are the products involved more expensive and harder to come by than your average Essie bottle, but it also takes a lot of precision, practice, and patience to get the shape and texture spot on. That being said, you'll want to go into a nail salon for this look, but we have you covered with the step-by-step if you want to know what to expect before you go (or if you're feeling particularly ambitious on our own).

To start, you are going to want to go lay on a base color that will shine through clearer layers of clear polish for that translucent shell effect. We recommend going for a shell or mermaid color like a soft blue, lavender, pink, or green—but the possibilities are endless.

Once dry, you are going to create your shell using something like IBD's UV Pure White Builder Gel ($40); with an ultra-thin brush. Starting at the tip of your nail, create one straight line down the middle with the gel. At this point, the gel should create a line-shaped bump; you don't want to continue covering the entire nail; instead, create lines semi-parallel to the center line that start at the tip and flow slightly diagonally to meet the center line at the base. Then, repeat this step on both sides of the center until you have 4-5 lines on your nails, each separate but meeting at the base.

Once you cure your UV Gel, will want to apply a topcoat and whatever embellishments you feel best. This is truly where the trend gets fun and individualized, with the possibilities being endless. You can go in with a shimmery top coat or just plain clear. Then, once you choose and apply your top layer, you can add pearls or gems at the base or get even more adventurous and add them on top of the shell itself. Then, voila! You have 3D shell nails worthy of any mermaid.