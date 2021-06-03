Sorry Cut-Offs, We're Taking A Break—It's All About Long Shorts This Summer

Shorts are notorious for stirring up mixed emotions. But most often, the ultra-short kind feels most problematic. In hot yoga? Sure, they’re a thing. Anywhere else, they’re not exactly comfortable or chic. This summer, however, marks a momentous occasion—long shorts are the biggest trend when it comes to abbreviated hems. Yes, indeed, knee-length Bermudas, pleated mid-thigh styles, and elongated sweat shorts are a few of the season’s must-try styles. Of course, long leather shorts are major, too.

No matter the iteration that speaks to you, each one effortlessly pairs with simple tanks, comfy tees, and other feminine tops you might be eyeing, like a playful puff sleeve or square neckline. Bottom line: they’re super easy to wear. And before you get too paralyzed by the thought of jorts or chino-esque designs approved by school dress codes, let us assure you the latest versions are as fun as they are fashion-forward. Yes, even the denim ones.

Don’t be afraid to shop for long shorts with unisex brands or in the men’s section. Sizing up for a slouchier fit is helpful too.

It’s mostly about fit and styling—looser silhouettes result in laissez-faire freshness, as do of-the-moment extras like oversize blazers, kitten heels, and piled-on gold jewelry. If things still sound unsightly, let the 27 pairs of long shorts ahead convince you otherwise.

Wilfred Limerick Short $110 Shop

What sounds better in the heat than drapey Japanese crepe fabric with a hint of stretch? We’re sold.

Solid & Striped Talia Shorts $188 Shop



Does it get more idyllic than light pink gingham shorts made from a cotton-linen blend for summer? Quick answer: no.

Citizens of Humanity Ambrosio Short $158 Shop



Raw and tattered hems instantly take the stiffness out of long denim shorts.

Madewell Linen-Cotton Pleated Mid-Length Shorts $80 Shop

Depending on your legginess, these shorts will hit anywhere from mid-thigh to just above the knee. In any case, we love them with timeless staples like a cropped cardigan or fitted tank.

Zara Cargo Shorts $70 Shop

Bring a playful vibe to these utilitarian shorts by teaming yours with a punchy top in a solid or print.

Agolde Boxing Fleece Short $128 Shop

Three words: ultra-soft terry.

Reformation Bello Linen Short $128 Shop

Smarten up your go-to white top with this pair of mid-thigh-skimming pinstripe shorts.

COS Relaxed-Fit Shorts $69 Shop

With a relaxed fit and jaunty hue, these shorts are guaranteed to brighten your day.

Vince Wide Leg Short $265 Shop

Minimalists, meet your perfectly sleek long short for summer, crafted from an Italian linen blend.

Tach Clothing Priscila Plush Shorts $131 Shop

If you can’t entirely quit the soft aesthetic, look no further than these plush floral shorts with a stretchy elastic waist.

Pastiche Bermuda Vegan Shorts $101 Shop

Leather shorts for summer might seem insane, but in the case of this summer-weight vegan fabric, they’re anything but.

Everlane The Paperbag Short $55 Shop

Organic cotton + navy stripes = summer short perfection.

Rebecca Taylor Crochet Diamond Linen Pleated Short $225 Shop

Channel a lined-in vintage vibe with this delicate pair of embroidered linen shorts.

Who What Wear High-Rise Shorts $25 Shop

Embrace your boldest self by opting for this blooming pair of high-rise shorts.

Mango Linen-Blend High-Waist Shorts $60 Shop

The only way to do summer suiting this season? With this pale pink linen set featuring mid-thigh shorts.

Good American Good '90s Bermuda $149 Shop

These '90s-inspired Bermudas give jorts stylish new meaning.

Lacausa Drew Shorts $95 Shop

There’s no long short better suited to balmy temps than this swishy pair cut from natural linen. Bonus: they’re elasticized for added comfort.

Hosbjerg Casia Alexa Shorts $137 Shop

If blue jean Bermuda shorts aren’t for you, how about this punchy red and orange gradient print?

Universal Standard Juniper Linen Easy Pull-On Shorts $74 Shop

Whether you’re dressed up or chilled out, these white linen pull-on shorts epitomize the warm-weather season.

Faithfull The Brand Les Deux Short Ligne Check $169 Shop

We love these checked linen shorts with the matching top for a cute-n'-coordinated summer look.

Urban Outfitters Ally High-Waisted Short $44 Shop

Whether you’re at the beach or channeling the vibe, these shorts give off a hang-ten vibe.

Levi's Made & Crafted Column Shorts $128 Shop

For a summer day date, these shorts are flawless with a white top and sandals.

Free People FP Beach WFH Shorts $40 Shop

For the perfect half-dressed ‘fit, pair these terry shorts with a cute top, minimal bodysuit, or oversize button-down.

Permanent Vacation Ritual Flared Shorts $112 Shop

Does it get more cheerful than crinkly yellow shorts? We think not.

H&M+ Bermuda Shorts $25 Shop

Black shorts, for summer? We’re into it. Pair them with a playful top and jewelry for the perfect evening look.

Abacaxi Tie-Dye Bball Shorts $200 Shop

Live your best tie-dye life in these super oversized sweat shorts, made in small batches by artisans in India.

The Frankie Shop Tuva Crinkle Shorts $114 Shop

Summerweight leather does exist—case in point, these roomy drawstring shorts from cult boutique, The Frankie Shop.