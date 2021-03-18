25 of the Best Half-Up, Half-Down Hairstyles to Wear For Any Occasion

When it comes to getting hair styled for any occasion, it's easy to become overwhelmed by the options. When choosing between having your hair up or down, settling on somewhere in the middle can be a happy medium. A half-up, half-down hairstyle can not only solve the indecision woes, but it's also a great option for extremely thick locks that may cause a headache when tied up. There's a ton of versatility for a half-up, half-down style for any hair concern. We've rounded up a list of 25 half-up half-down hairstyles to inspire your next big occasion, with a few hair hacks along the way.