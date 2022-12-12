The Coolest 2022 Holiday Hair Trends Are All About Nostalgia

Bells are ringing, shoppers are dropping wads of cash on gifts for friends and family, and the holiday hustle and bustle has you in its swirl. Is your hair up for the challenge? If your social calendar is packed with office celebrations, intimate friend gift exchanges, or elaborate dinner parties, you’ve probably got holiday hair on the brain.

“Don’t let the idea of holiday hair intimidate you,” says Brittany Dion, Artistic Director of Hairstyling for Aveda North America. “Holiday hair can be as simple as doing something out of the ‘norm’ for you.” If you tend to wear your hair up, try wearing it down or vice versa. “It doesn’t have to be anything extraordinary; just a different version of yourself will always feel more special.” Accessories can be key to jazzing up your go-to ponytails, buns, and braids, especially during the party-heavy holidays when being extra is a very good thing. “Throw in a little bling, barrettes, or pearl accent pins for extra pizzazz,” Dion says.

The key to holiday hair is to have fun with it. “I think of holiday hair as a present,” says celebrity hairstylist Gregory Russell. “I always loved wrapping gifts for my family, and it makes sense as a hairdresser—[holiday hairstyling] is like the bow on top of a present.”

Whether you’re dashing through the snow from the office to a holiday happy hour or planning a sparkling soiree at home, these styling trends from the experts will deck your look with festive fun without stressing you out.