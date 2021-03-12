These Are The 7 Nail Trends Taking Over 2021, According to Experts

We believe that there is no better time than now to experiment with fun and unique manicures. Wondering why? Well, being at home for the past year has ushered in an era of beauty exploration like never before. It's provided us with time to play around with new makeup looks, unexpected hair colors, and of course, at-home manicures. As we progress through 2021, our eagerness remains when it comes to trying out-of-the-box nail designs, bold colors, and embellishments. Wanting to be clued into the nail trends we can expect to see this year, we asked four of our favorite nail experts to share their predictions. Spoiler Alert: In 2021, it is all about seizing the moment with artistic expression.

Meet the Expert Evelyn Lim: Chief Educator of Paintbox and Byrdie Board Member

Gracie J: Founder of The Editorial Nail

Mo Qin: Founder of Oh, My Nails and US Chief Educator for Leafgel

Jules: Founder of Deco Miami

Frenchies With A Bit Of Flair

Ourfa Zinali / @OurfaZinali

According to editorial manicurist Evelyn Lim, classic French tips will never go out of style. However, in the new year, she encourages everyone to take their manicures to the next level by adding gems, glitter, and subtle designs.

Flowing French Manicures

Lisa Kon / @Lisa_Kon_

If structured shapes don't fit your aesthetic, consider trying this untraditional French manicure with free-flowing lines. "The best way to achieve this trend is to create negative space and highlight it with curved shapes that cover the tips of your nails. It gives a fresh take on a classic French manicure," Lim explains.

Trendy Nail Art Stickers

Jules / @Deco.Miami

With more people taking a DIY approach to manicures, the demand for nail art stickers has exploded. Deco Miami Founder Jules predicts that nail accessories will continue to increase in popularity in the new year. "In this new era of wearing a mask, more people are finding fun ways to express themselves through nail art," she explains.

Abstract Designs

Gracie J / @TheEditorialNail

The abstract minimalist look is on the rise, and nail artist Gracie J couldn’t be more excited. "It's a whole vibe of its own," she tells us. With this simplistic nail trend, it consists of using monochromatic colors to highlight negative space. "This trend speaks to different people, making it very relatable," Gracie J adds."

Vibrant Colors

Kehinde Anjorin / @KehindeAnjorin Nails by Evelyn Lim

For those who need more color in their lives, Lim says consider experimenting with Pantone’s Colors of the Year: Ultimate Grey and Illuminating Yellow.

Angel Eye

Mo Qin / @OhMyNailsNYC

Speaking of color, it doesn’t take much to understand why nail enthusiasts are ogling over the new "angel eye" nail trend. Easily achievable at-home or in the salon, the creative trend utilizes magnetic gel polish to achieve a futuristic look. "You can totally freestyle it," Mo Qin expresses. "That’s what I love about this design."

90’s Embellishments

Gracie J / @TheEditorialNail

Gracie J is anticipating the revival of bold and extravagant embellishment from the 1990s. "We're all looking for areas of comfort, one of which is in the beauty space of self-expression," she says, emphasizing the importance of nostalgia.