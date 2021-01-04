12 Fashion Trends We’re Predicting For 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.
2020 was full of curveballs—and we’re not just talking about fashion. Right when we thought we were served enough surprises; something else would happen. And while we wish we could say the madness won't continue into 2021, we can’t be so sure.
2021’s fashion trends are looking… unexpected, to say the least. Luckily, after this year, we're ready for anything. After such a tumultuous 2020, we can’t say we’re surprised to see some borderline-wacky trends for 2021—from strappy, cutout tops and dresses to super-super-cropped sweaters and ruffle collars as the new it-accessory. Next year, things are slated to look a bit disjointed but in a fresh, interesting way. It’s a welcome change after the stark minimalism we’ve been seeing for years now.
The good news? All you need to get a head start on next year’s trends is an open mind. Here are the ones we’re betting on below.
Pleated Skirts With A Twist
From Coperni to Chopova Lowena, new takes on the pleated skirt will be springing up everywhere—we’re calling it now. Pair them with a plain white tee or vintage cardigan for just the right amount of school-uniform vibes. This take from Coperni has a utilitarian flare.
Boleros All Around
Is it just us, or are cropped sweaters getting… even more cropped? This bolero style is for the bold, but we trust it will still catch on like wildfire. The ultimate layering piece, boleros, are ready to add a little extra oomph to your turtlenecks and button-up shirts.
Patchwork Pop
There’s no question heckers were everywhere this year, but they’re morphing into patchwork-everything for 2021. And, we’re talking more-is-more with eye-popping colors and printed fabrics. Since the chance of you actually taking up patchwork are slim, leave it to the pros for this one like this gorgeous patchwork dress made from up-cycled fabrics.
The Baggier The Better
If you follow Sandra H. Sauceda on Instagram, you may have considered sizing up a size or two in all your clothing. Turns out, she’s ahead of the trend, because we’re seeing trousers get baggier and baggier into next year—and we don’t hate it. Look for a wide leg and consider sizing up to get the look.
Puffy Shoes
It started with Bottega Veneta, and now designers like Ugo Paulon are creating pillow-shoes out of upcycled materials. Finally—a heels trend that actually looks comfortable. These thick, pillowy straps and details are about to be everywhere in the footwear department. These Proenzas look so comfortable, you may as well be walking on clouds.