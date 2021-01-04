12 Fashion Trends We’re Predicting For 2021

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

2020 was full of curveballs—and we’re not just talking about fashion. Right when we thought we were served enough surprises; something else would happen. And while we wish we could say the madness won't continue into 2021, we can’t be so sure.

2021’s fashion trends are looking… unexpected, to say the least. Luckily, after this year, we're ready for anything. After such a tumultuous 2020, we can’t say we’re surprised to see some borderline-wacky trends for 2021—from strappy, cutout tops and dresses to super-super-cropped sweaters and ruffle collars as the new it-accessory. Next year, things are slated to look a bit disjointed but in a fresh, interesting way. It’s a welcome change after the stark minimalism we’ve been seeing for years now.

The good news? All you need to get a head start on next year’s trends is an open mind. Here are the ones we’re betting on below.