The Best Eco Skincare Products

After the year we've had, beauty has only become more paramount in our lives. It's the rituals and sensorial experiences that eased our anxious minds and helped us feel cared for amidst enormous adversity. Beauty is so much more than products—in fact, for many of us, it's been a lifeline during a time when we've had very little control over anything else. Vivian Diller, Ph.D, explains, "Like rhythmic breathing during meditation, morning beauty routines induce a feeling of calmness and control." With that, we've also had more time at home to dig into formulas—and better understand what works for us (and what may work against the planet). And thus, our fifth annual Eco Beauty Award winners were tested and chosen. You can read all about our process here, as well as learn a little more about the history of "clean" beauty. Ready? Let's get to the products.

Skincare has always been an important part of our daily lives. But given the pandemic, its significance has changed. While professional services took a backseat, our relationship with our treasured products flourished. The masks, cleansers, serums, bars, and creams have been there for us through hormonal changes, stress, maskne, crowded households, and the like, and helped us find a few minutes a day for self-care. Below, find our treasured 2021 Eco Beauty Award winners in the skincare category.