The Best Eco Haircare Products

After the year we've had, beauty has only become more paramount in our lives. It's the rituals and sensorial experiences that eased our anxious minds and helped us feel cared for amidst enormous adversity. Beauty is so much more than products—in fact, for many of us, it's been a lifeline during a time when we've had very little control over anything else. Vivian Diller, Ph.D, explains, "Like rhythmic breathing during meditation, morning beauty routines induce a feeling of calmness and control." With that, we've also had more time at home to dig into formulas—and better understand what works for us (and what may work against the planet). And thus, our fifth annual Eco Beauty Award winners were tested and chosen. You can read all about our process here, as well as learn a little more about the history of "clean" beauty. Ready? Let's get to the products.

For haircare, identity, culture, and nuance is so tightly wrapped up in the category. Our hair types and textures have so much to do with who we are and the lives we've lived. That's why it's important to us to find brands and formulas that not only work (keep curls defined, hair hydrated, roots lifted, scalps soothed), but offer clean ingredients and sustainable practices that go far beyond one product's lifecycle. Below, find our 2021 Eco Beauty Award winners in the haircare category.