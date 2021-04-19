The Best Eco Bodycare Products

After the year we've had, beauty has only become more paramount in our lives. It's the rituals and sensorial experiences that eased our anxious minds and helped us feel cared for amidst enormous adversity. Beauty is so much more than products—in fact, for many of us, it's been a lifeline during a time when we've had very little control over anything else. Vivian Diller, Ph.D, explains, "Like rhythmic breathing during meditation, morning beauty routines induce a feeling of calmness and control." With that, we've also had more time at home to dig into formulas—and better understand what works for us (and what may work against the planet). And thus, our fifth annual Eco Beauty Award winners were tested and chosen. You can read all about our process here, as well as learn a little more about the history of "clean" beauty. Ready? Let's get to the products.

Sore muscles and the neglected skin on our limbs have never been more apparent, and treating them with healthy, skin-loving formulas has become our constant. And, take it from us: Using formulas free of unnecessary additives and waste heightens the experience tenfold. Below, find the bodycare products that brought us the most joy this year (because they're clean, sustainable, and efficacious in equal measure).