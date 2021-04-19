The Best Affordable Eco Beauty Products

After the year we've had, beauty has only become more paramount in our lives. It's the rituals and sensorial experiences that eased our anxious minds and helped us feel cared for amidst enormous adversity. Beauty is so much more than products—in fact, for many of us, it's been a lifeline during a time when we've had very little control over anything else. Vivian Diller, Ph.D, explains, "Like rhythmic breathing during meditation, morning beauty routines induce a feeling of calmness and control." With that, we've also had more time at home to dig into formulas—and better understand what works for us (and what may work against the planet). And thus, our fifth annual Eco Beauty Award winners were tested and chosen. You can read all about our process here, as well as learn a little more about the history of "clean" beauty. Ready? Let's get to the products.

Eco-conscious beauty products have historically been more expensive than their counterparts (for starters, the ingredients can be more costly to source), but you don't have to spend beyond your means for an efficacious blend. In fact, we identified several under-$25 finds that not only utilize clean ingredients, but also consciously choose sustainable packaging to reduce their ecological footprint. Skin- and earth-friendly products should be accessible to all, and while we have a quite a ways to go in the industry at large, we'd like to pay homage to those casting a wider net. Below, take a look at our 2021 Under-$25 Eco Beauty Award Winners.