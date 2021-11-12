30 Classic 1950s Men's Hairstyles You Can Still Rock Today

The 1950s were a defining decade for style. The rock and roll revolution was in full swing, bringing with it leather jackets and blue jeans, as well as many popular hairstyles. Singers like Little Richard and Elvis Presley made pompadours and quiffs trendy amongst young people much to the dismay of the older generation, while elsewhere, Hollywood’s Golden Age was still going strong, with actors like Cary Grant, Marlon Brando, and James Dean all helping to popularize different cuts among men wanting to emulate their silver-screen idols.

Now, more than 70 years later, many of the decade's style cues are as relevant as ever. Denim and leather never really went away, and the iconic hairstyles have seen an increase in popularity in the past few years. From straight-laced styles like the Ivy League and the side part to greaser cuts worn by bikers and rebels, the decade has a lot of potential for hair inspiration.

Ready to take a trip down memory lane? Ahead, we’ve rounded up 30 different 1950s men's hairstyles for you to check out.

