1950s-Inspired Makeup Looks That Are Perfect for Today

There's plenty of makeup inspiration to take from decades past, but the 1950s, in particular, were great for beauty. Icons like Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, Dorothy Dandridge, and Lena Horne stunned in some of the now-classic makeup trends that rose to prominence during this memorable decade—such as winged eyeliner, bright blush, and bold lips and brows. Ahead, we've put together some of our favorite makeup looks inspired by classic beauty trends from the 1950s, which pay homage to Old Hollywood with a modern twist.