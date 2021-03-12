20 1920s Hairstyles to Wear in the 2020s

Fashion historians have noted that trends tend to operate in a 20-year cycle, and so far, that theory seems to be holding true when it comes to the trends of 20 years ago. So it makes sense, in a way, that in the 2020s, the 1920s would be making their fifth trip around the style sun. After all, Jazz Age legends both real and fictional—from Josephine Baker and Louise Brooks, to Jay Gatsby and Roxie Hart—have proven to be enduring icons. Throughout the last century, stylish folks have emulated their fashion, makeup, and, of course, their striking strands.

Keep scrolling for a list of celeb-approved, roaring '20s hairstyles you can add to your repertoire this year.