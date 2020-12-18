These 21 Long Hairstyles Look Especially Stunning on Women Over 50

From packing away your white clothes at the end of the summer to avoiding monochrome makeup, some style rules were just made to be broken. Among them: Older women should wear their hair short. As women make their way into their 50s and beyond, the conversation around "appropriate" hairstyles often involves breaking out the styling shears. But this dated beauty trope just doesn't hold weight.

As it turns out, growing out your hair is flattering at any age—just ask hair industry pros Chris Jones and Gina Rivera, who shared with us their best styling tips and expert advice.

Ahead, 21 beautiful long styles, as seen on some of our favorite 50-plus celebrities.