20 Cool Haircuts That Will Actually Make You Excited for Fall

It doesn't matter how many years we've spent removed from Lisa Frank notebooks, Gelly Roll pens, and Spacemaker cases (remember those?), fall still precipitates an ingrained sense of urgency and rejuvenation when it comes to revamping our look. And isn't an epic new haircut the ultimate back-to-school-time accessory? TBH come fall, our obsession with hair (cut, color, style—everything new) only intensifies.
From dramatic chops to waist-grazing extensions, the options are endless when it comes to changing your 'do. And since we beauty editors spend copious amounts of time studying hair—from celeb-studded red carpets to model-strewn fashion shows to our own personal consultations with best-in-the-business stylists like Gretchen Friese and Paul Wintner—it's pretty easy for us to predict which haircuts will be hot topics this fall. And this season, we've found 20, in particular, we're especially jazzed about.
Keep scrolling for the only haircuts you need to know about this season. Now, it's just up to you to decide which one to fall for.
Meet the Expert
- Gretchen Friese is BosleyMD's trichologist and stylist. She is also a hairstylist and salon director at Foushee Salon Spa in Denver.
- Paul Wintner is a stylist and global education manager at Alterna Haircare. He has more than a decade of experience in the hair industry.
Baby Bangs
A tad avant-garde, the look of sheared baby bangs isn't necessarily everyone's cup of tea. That being said, the cut is having a non-negotiable moment. And while we first noticed the look on high-fashion runways (it's inherent edge practically drips haute couture), it's simultaneously merged seamlessly into the realm of the A-list.
Emma Watson, Zendaya, and Sofia Boutella (pictured here) are just a few notables who have made the cut a red carpet regular and a sure bet for fall. It's an especially great option if you already have fringe and are looking for a fresh update.
Fluffed and Feathery
Model Jourdan Dunn is one of our all-time favorite hair chameleons and never fails when it comes to delivering a new jaw-dropping haircut. Though she does experiment with length, we're swooning over this chin-grazing cut. Fluffed and perfectly feathered at the bottom (but not so much to appear stringy or in a way that sacrifices her gorgeous volume), her cozy take on the bob signature is well worth noting.
Shag
It's nothing new that history repeats itself, hair trends included. Case in point: the shag. Yes, the '70s layered cut is back, but this time with a modern twist. It's the quintessential fall haircut, or what Friese defines as "one that will be styled more often and can be worn a little more dressed up for all of those holiday parties."
To achieve Julianne Hough's modern shag, Friese says, "Blow-dry with a large round brush concentrating on creating volume throughout the hair. Use a root lifting product and volumizing mousse (I like the BosleyMD Volumizing & Thickening Styling Mousse, $18, on fine hair)."
Long and Polished With Side Bangs
Though we will forever love Halle Berry's signature pixie, we have to admit we are here for the longer length. To keep the sparkling straight look from feeling meh, Berry opted for sweet side bangs sleekly parted and tucked to maintain the focus around her face and balance out her chest-grazing length. We're convinced: long hair and bangs are a match made in hair heaven.
The Pin Tuck
What's interesting about this haircut on actress Madeline Brewer is that if the flip were reversed (and still paired with those Marcia Brady-esque pins), the vibe would feel very much '60s and '70s. Flipped under, however, the style completely changes its tune. We've seen multiple celebrities sporting this cut and think it would look especially chic paired with a faux-fur jacket and knee-skimming boots. (What can we say? It just screams fall.)
Lob
If you're looking to grow out your bob, or for a flattering hairstyle in general, a lob is the way to go. It's also a versatile style that can be worn sleek and smooth or with pumped-up volume and texture. Plus, it's "a great way to have a bob-type style and still be able to pull your hair back," says Friese.
"To achieve a sleek look you can blow the hair straight and finish with a straightening iron. For volume and texture, blow the hair with lots of volume at the roots first and then concentrate on the ends. Tousle the hair with some texturizing product or hair spray. You can also curl with a large barrel iron."
Peter Pan Pixie
Ever since she shaved her head back in 2017, Cara Delevingne has kept us riveted with her next best hair move. But this true pixie cut is one of our favorite moments, hands down. Whether or not you think she looks more Pan or Tink, it's hard to deny the fantastical, fairy-esque undertones of this fall-perfect cut. Bonus points if you go platinum.
"The key [to getting this classic look that will never go out of style] is to infuse the hair with volume and texture," says Wintner. "Spray [Pureology Style + Protect Instant Levitation Mist, $28] throughout damp hair prior to blow-drying to create three-dimensional volume of fullness, thickness, and lift while offering heat protection up to 450°F. Then use Caviar Anti-Aging Professional Styling Concrete Clay ($30) to accentuate the texture in the haircut with a touchable matte finish."
Accessorized Afro
We're still not over Kerry Washington's epic afro from the 2018 Met Gala. The cut has gained momentum (thanks to other hair-blessed beauties like Solange Knowles, Yara Shahidi, Zendaya, and more), and we don't see it fading as we make our way into cooler temperatures. To make it feel more seasonal, try adorning it with a gorgeous barrette or pin as seen here on Washington.
Curtain Bangs
If you're debating bangs but aren't necessarily ready to make the leap to baby bangs or commit to a thick fringe, curtain bangs are a great option. Not only are they low-maintenance and easy to style, but they also open up your face and allow you to show off your eyes, notes Friese.
To get JLo's look, "Blow-dry the bangs at the root from side to side and then down and under a bit. Separate the hair with your fingers and use a little hairspray to set the style," instructs Friese.
"The Charlie's Angel"
Victoria's Secret Angel by day, Charlie's Angel by night. We're obsessed with Elsa Hosk's chop for two reasons: First, it nails the perfect mid-length for those who might want to go shorter but don't want to sacrifice length completely. (Tell your stylist to shoot for the collarbone or even one to two inches below.) And secondly, it is reminiscent of the face-framing fringe synonymous with the original cast of Charlie's Angels circa the '70s—think Farrah Fawcett and Jaclyn Smith vibes. Hosk's abbreviated length, however, keeps the haircut modern and far from outdated.
Crop With Prim Part
Saoirse Ronan is one of our ultimate beauty muses, and while we've had an especially loving moment with her makeup MO, we're equally obsessed with her prim and pretty haircut, which, as Wintner points out, "is great for people with fine hair and strong bone structure. The shorter cut helps to highlight these facial features that tend to get lost on longer hairstyles." Feathered just enough at the tips to complement her fine texture, it's kept voluminous and interesting thanks to her deep-parted side of fringe and just the right amount of muss.
Wintner adds, "To achieve this look, cleanse and condition the hair with My Hair My Canvas More to Love Bodifying Shampoo ($28) and Conditioner ($28) to provide fullness and movement, creating a foundation for texture. On damp, towel-dried hair, spray texture spray throughout hair and scrunch to create soft texture. Either diffuse or allow to air-dry and go!"
Piecey Pixie
Ruby Rose just might be our favorite perpetual pixie due to how consistently versatile she proves the cut to be. Many people fear a shorter crop because they assume their styling options will be cut in half, but Rose's ever-evolving look has us convinced otherwise. Since fringe is always huge come cooler seasons (and really, it's had a shining moment all year), we're loving her expert combination of the two: Bangs plus super-short length is superbly chic.
Center-Parted Mid-Length
You can't go wrong with this classic style. "A mid-length cut with a center part is perfect for almost any hair type," says Friese. Using a large round brush, "Blow-out this style under for a smoother look or flipped out for a more tousled style," she adds. To get Ciara's shiny tresses, we recommend using Garnier Fructis Sleek & Shine Anti-Frizz Serum ($5).
Foolproof Face Frame
Despite the fact she continuously teases us on Instagram with wigs and strategic styling, we don't know if Emily Ratajkowski will ever actually wander from her trademark cut: effortless, face-framing layers. Not only is this haircut flawless, but it's also epically easy to style and maintain.
To create this foolproof face frame, Wintner says, "Caviar Anti-Aging Replenishing Moisture CC Cream 10-in-1 ($42) complete correction offers the perfect foundation. Once the hair is blown out, create soft, touchable texture with [Kristin Ess Dry Finish Working Texture Spray, $14]. Finish with a spray of [Drybar Sparkling Soda Shine Mist, $28] to create an even veil of shine."
Length Fit for Fantasy
Take one look at the Kar-Jenner clan and you can probably guess their recent on-and-off commitment to Game of Thrones–esque length would take off into the stratospheres of trend-making. Sure enough, we've seen fantastically inspired length all over the red carpet (like here on Joan Smalls), and celebrity hairstylist Eloise Cheung even cited the cut as one to try before you die.
If you're curious, we recommend one of two paths: a commitment to growing out your length with a lot of mini trims along the way (so your ends don't read scraggly) or opting for some ultra-long extensions. For sanity's sake, we'd probably recommend the latter.
Geometric Angles
We consistently look up to actress Yara Shahidi for her constant delivery of inspirational beauty moments. (We pretty much want to copy every single hair and makeup look.) Here, she demonstrates just how gorgeous her natural curls look when cut bluntly to showcase an on-trend bob and bangs, a look that Wintner notes works well if you have striking features since it brings attention to the eyes and jawline. The result is smashing and seasonally on point.
"Textured hair responds well to [Maui Moisture Heal & Hydrate + Shea Butter Shampoo, $7] and [Conditioner, $7]. Air-dry hair with a cocktail of My Hair My Canvas Easy Does It Air Dry Balm ($29) and Caviar Anti-Frizz Replenishing Moisture Leave-In Smoothing Gelee ($30) for soft, effortless, frizz-free curls."
Long and Side-Swept
Though Bella Hadid often dons shoulder-grazing hairdos, we can't deny her this extension-studded cut. It would be the perfect look for fall if you're in the mood to keep your length or grow out your current cut. Fortunately for us, "This classic long hairstyle looks great on almost anyone," says Wintner. Layers are present but minimal (mostly to enhance swing and movement) and a side part helps to boost volume for what's otherwise a sleek and polished finish.
"To style, blowout with the My Hair My Canvas Shine on Defining Foam ($28) and [Joico Joiwhip, $18] for a voluminous sleek look that will shine on for days," instructs Wintner.
If you've got fine tresses or your hair is on the thin side, try a deep side part; it will help to show off more volume.
Sleek, Straight, and Short
The epitome of glass hair, Lucy Hale's covetable and chic short crop is so apropos for fall. We've seen celebrity after celebrity try the cut out for size, and we can't stop staring at its undeniable polish. The cut is defined by blunt ends sheared away to chin length, straight styling, and a stark center part. Oh, and loads of shine.
Side-Swept Lob
While romantic, flowing length used to be Margot Robbie's go-to, the actress has been experimenting with a hint of edge (and length play), and we've been taking notes every step of the way. For fall, we love this unexpected take on the lob, characterized by dramatic side-swept bangs and blunt yet ever-so-slightly textured ends.
Curly Undone Updo
Zazie Beetz embraces her natural curly hair in this effortlessly cool updo. She opts for a more off-duty vibe by leaving some pieces pulled out in front. Undone, yet sophisticated.