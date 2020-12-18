20 Cool Haircuts That Will Actually Make You Excited for Fall

It doesn't matter how many years we've spent removed from Lisa Frank notebooks, Gelly Roll pens, and Spacemaker cases (remember those?), fall still precipitates an ingrained sense of urgency and rejuvenation when it comes to revamping our look. And isn't an epic new haircut the ultimate back-to-school-time accessory? TBH come fall, our obsession with hair (cut, color, style—everything new) only intensifies.

From dramatic chops to waist-grazing extensions, the options are endless when it comes to changing your 'do. And since we beauty editors spend copious amounts of time studying hair—from celeb-studded red carpets to model-strewn fashion shows to our own personal consultations with best-in-the-business stylists like Gretchen Friese and Paul Wintner—it's pretty easy for us to predict which haircuts will be hot topics this fall. And this season, we've found 20, in particular, we're especially jazzed about.

Keep scrolling for the only haircuts you need to know about this season. Now, it's just up to you to decide which one to fall for.