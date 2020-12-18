If you have fine hair, you'll know that styling can be tricky, waves tend to fall out, and you just don't have enough hair to work with. But with some smart hacks and a few expert-approved products (thanks Laura Rugetti and Gretchen Friese) you'll be able to style your hair with the best of them. In fact, plenty of A-list stars have fine hair, so we've looked to these women to inspire your next hairstyle. From Emma Stone's tousled bun to Alexa Chung's half updo, these 20 hairstyles can show anyone with fine hair how to rock a great look.

Keep scrolling to open up a world of hairstyle ideas for fine hair.