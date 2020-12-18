20 Haircuts Everyone Should Try, According to Celebrity Hairstylists

Here at Byrdie, we have the goal of always challenging you to think beyond the parameters of "defined" beauty and instead focus on the products, people, and feelings that make you feel emboldened to be the ultimate version of you. And when it comes to hair, that includes maybe stepping out of your comfort zone and trying something new (whether you're getting over a breakup or just because). Sure, there's nothing wrong with a signature haircut (we're looking at you, Anna Wintour), it's just that, you know that haircut that you've been talking about since forever but have never actually gotten around to getting? Well, perhaps it's time to finally give it a go.

To help you make the jump and/or to get the juices flowing, we opened up the floor to some of the most talented celebrity hairstylists in the biz. Our question: Which haircuts should everyone try at least once in their lifetime? Not surprisingly, the experts had a lot to share. We've rounded up an eclectic gallery of hair inspo—courtesy of celeb stylists—so no matter your hair type or texture, or whether a change for you means committing to a chop or piling on length, you're bound to find a look that feels right for you.

Ahead, 20 haircuts—from the iconic to the edgy—that stylists say everyone should try.