If you were to choose a haircut that defines the millennial generation, it would be the long bob (or lob, as we've come to call it). Everyone from Chrissy Teigen to Priyanka Chopra has found an iteration that suits them. If you're in the mood for a haircut, the lob will refresh your look without feeling like a drastic overhaul. It's wearable and easy like that. And that's the crux of it: With a few styling tweaks, this haircut suits everyone, whatever your face shape and whatever your hair type. And if you haven't tried the chop yourself just yet, we're here to tell you the time is now.
Ahead, we rounded up our all-time favorite long bobs on celebrities for the ultimate haircut inspo. There's a lob that's suitable for every head, whether your hair is curly, wavy, or straight. Don't believe us? Here are 30 celebrities who have rocked the long bob in their own way, along with expert advice and styling tips from hair pros Trey Gillen and Gina Rivera.
See our picks below, as well as our go-to products for stealing the look.
Meet the Expert
- Trey Gillen is a hairstylist and artistic director of education at Sachajuan. He is based in Houston.
- Gina Rivera is the founder of Phenix Salon Suites. She is also the creator of Colours by Gina and the By Gina hair product line.
Olga Kurylenko
When it comes to the appeal of a lob, where do we even start? Versatile, low-maintenance, and always stylish, "Lobs are the best of both worlds. I love a good collarbone lob; it's a strong shape that perfectly frames the face. I think women love the ease of styling a lob," says Gillen.
Gabrielle Union
One of the most versatile and easy-to-style lobs is the blunt cut. To mimic Union's look, blast a texture spray (we love the one by Kristin Ess, $14) from roots to mid-shaft for a quick, lived-in style.
Natalie Portman
Those with heart-, diamond-, and square-shaped faces might be interested in Natalie Portman's 'do, one of Gillen's favorite lob looks. "l love these soft flowing waves in her one-length lob. It's great to soften a face shape with lots of angles," he says. Use Tresemme Keratin Smooth Heat Protection Shine Spray ($6) before curling with you 1.5-inch barrel iron, instructs Gillen.
Selena Gomez
To maintain a soft, low-key cut like Gomez's, use Oribe Supershine Moisturizing Cream ($52). Work a small amount through damp hair to add moisture and eliminate frizz.
Jennifer Hudson
If you're looking for a face-framing cut but are a little less traditional, this asymmetrical blunt bob/lob might be for you, says Rivera. Cheekbone-, chin-, and collarbone-grazing waves hit all the right notes while "The deep side part adds elegance and sophistication." As for Rivera's product picks, she recommends a shine spray and By Gina loose hold Clutch Hairspray ($32).
Michelle Williams
Visually effortless hair is here to stay (need we explain why?). Michelle Williams's tousled texture lob complete with curtain bangs "is so on-trend right now. Curtain bangs are perfect for someone who wants bangs but doesn't want to have to wait to grow them out. The shortest piece should be cut to the bridge of your nose and go longer from there," says Gillen.
Bangs are tried and true when it comes to complementing a large forehead while messy texture keeps a lob effortless and current, he adds. "Sachajuan Ocean Mist Hair Cream ($31) is the perfect companion for a style like this. With texture, volume, and memory for the tousled look."
Mila Kunis
The combination of the deep side part and sleek texture gives Mila's long bob a directional feel. Grab a flat iron and the best hair straightening products to get this elegant and structured style. Or for something more semi-permanent, consider a Brazilian-blowout at home.
Priyanka Chopra
We love the idea of an asymmetrical lob for thick, full hair texture like Chopra's. To play up your volume and texture, apply IGK's aptly named Beach Club Volume Texture Spray ($29) from roots to end, using your hands to distribute the product.
Emilia Clarke
Clarke's full, shoulder-length cut is perfect for the low-maintenance girl. Blast roots with a blow-dryer for added volume and body, or revive a day-old style with Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo ($25).
Solange Knowles
The key to styling a curly lob like Knowles's is to keep hair super moisturized. Smooth Camille Rose Curl Love Moisture Milk ($14) through damp hair to detangle, shine, and protect natural hair.
Emma Stone
While we love the idea of a relaxed, air-dried lob, there's no harm in adding definition and curls from time to time, like Stone. Prime your hair with Ouai’s heavenly scented Heat Protection Spray ($28) and use GHD's Curve Classic Wave Wand ($200) to create easy natural-looking curls.
Taraji P. Henson
In terms of current hair trends, Gillen cites a shaggy lob (aka a square-shaped haircut) as a much sought-after look. Here, he says Taraji P. Henson's shaggy lob reads as sexy and spunky, thanks to flirty layers that he recommends styling with a texturizing spray. Playa Endless Summer Spray ($24) is one of our faves.
Chrissy Teigen
It was hairstylist Jen Atkin who is responsible for Chrissy Teigen's long bob, who put the haircut on the map. The deep side part and tousled waves suit Teigen's round face shape.
Lisa Kudrow
Lisa Kudrow's blunt shoulder-grazing lob is flattering in oh so many ways. To achieve this style, Rivera recommends "using a volumizing mousse at the roots of the hair and a large round brush when drying to gently turn the ends under to create volume." Then finish with a shine serum spray. "Parting the hair off-center can add volume and flair to the style," adds Rivera.
Monica
For undone but subtle waves like Monica's, spray R+Co Sail Soft Wave Spray ($29) through damp hair, scrunching with your fingers. The vitamin C–loaded formula leaves hair soft, shiny, and naturally wavy.
Christine Baranski
If you've got fine to medium hair, a style that will achieve fullness and body might be what you're after. Gillen tells us that Christine Baranski's "Gorgeous, timeless round-brush blowout gives lots of volume and body." He suggests using Sachajuan Root Lift ($27) and Styling Cream ($34) to achieve this look.
For maximum volume, be sure to keep layers rounded on top and leave ends with a blunt finish. The former will create lift and fullness while the latter will make strands appear thicker than they really are.
Olivia Palermo
There is nothing we don't love about this haircut—from the smooth center part and easy waves to the golden lights and serious shine. Now if only we had Olivia Palermo's beauty secrets... oh, wait, we do.
Rihanna
A chin-grazing cut is incredibly flattering with shorter, face-framing layers. Enlist a super-moisturizing, smoothing curl cream (we suggest Marc Anthony's, $6) to get a bouncy, wet-looking texture like Rihanna's.
Jennifer Lawrence
A long bob is a great length if you want to dabble with peroxide. It's hard to keep hair in good condition when it's that blonde (especially after a disaster at the salon), so a fresh cut will ensure it looks its best.
Bella Hadid
Bella Hadid's lob gives offer serious '80s vibe with a full fringe and blunt ends that look seriously chic. Ensure your long bob looks glossy and smooth, too, by misting with a finishing spray like Ghd Reflection Shine Spray ($19).
Alexa Chung
A little dry shampoo or texturizing spray will give the hair an airy texture à la Alexa Chung. The ombré color with a few flyaways is the perfect imperfect finish.
Lucy Hale
One of the most sought-after long bob haircuts is a blunt, super-texturized, and wavy look. If your hair falls flat naturally, enlist the help of a wave spray like Ouai's ($26). Mist the lightweight product through damp or dry hair for undone texture like Lucy Hale's, or focus on the roots for volume.
Fearne Cotton
With barely any layers and blunt ends, a long bob can be worn sleek or tonged for a beachier feel. It's seriously versatile; even this sweeping side fringe can be worn center-parted as a curtain fringe or disguised into an updo. Yep, long bobs can easily be pulled up.
Jennifer Lopez
Gillen counts J.Lo's long lob with blunt tousled textured ends among one of his top lob picks. "Style as you normally would and once dry, take Sachajuan Hair Powder ($35) and dust onto the end to give that rough messy parameter. This is a great look for those who want ease and low maintenance when styling," he says
To help separate and piece out the ends, use thinning shears just at the tips. This will allow you to achieve the right texture and finish without compromising your cut's overall shape.
Daisy Ridley
The Star Wars actress shows off yet another way to wear the lob: swept back from the face. It's a softer interpretation of the trendy slicked-back look, and in that sense, we find it more wearable.
Zendaya
Get those rounded ends by blow-drying your hair with a small round brush. Balmain's Ceramic Round Brush ($51) locks moisture into the hair to help ramp up shine while also eliminating frizz for a smooth finish.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Proving that a long bob looks great even if your hair is super thick, RHW's side-swept lob is the stuff dreams are made from. Use a barrel brush to blow-dry the edges out for a '60s take.
Millie Bobby Brown
Moving into mid-length territory, if you're growing your hair, wearing it sleek will give the illusion of length. This no-frills cut and style on the ever-talented Millie Bobby Brown is simply classic and, for that reason, will never go out of style.
Padma Lakshmi
Perfectly put together hair is boring. Instead, opt for a choppy, layered cut that is edgy and undone (less is more, after all). You can take Gillen's word for it: "Lobs are perfect for next-day hair, tousled and the appearance of shape and structure with a carefree feel."
Kerry Washington
Classic meets contemporary in Kerry Washington's sleek lob accented with strands of caramel color. To keep the look smooth and frizz-free, work a quarter-size dollop of Living Proof Leave-In Conditioner ($26) through damp hair. After blow-drying and straightening, use two drops of Verb Ghost Weightless Oil ($18) for extra shine.