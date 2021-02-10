10 Benefits of Swimming for Exercise

While swimming isn’t one of the more convenient workout methods–primarily because it requires a body of water–it happens to be one of the most effective. “Swimming is the complete exercise–full body, muscular endurance, and cardio,” says Dan Daly, CSCS, a New York City-based swimming coach and personal trainer.

In addition to the physical benefits demonstrated by the strength of Olympic swimmers, the exercise can also help improve your health in a variety of other ways, and is a great workout for anyone regardless of age. “It's a lifelong activity particularly beneficial to aging bodies due to the unloaded benefits of buoyancy, the muscular resistance of the water, and cardio fitness,” explains Daly.